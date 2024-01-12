Leaked marketing slides reveal key information about the S24 series

Samsung is gearing up to unveil its latest S24 flagship series at its Unpacked event on January 17th.

However, the internet is already flooded with leaks and rumours regarding the series. The latest leak comes from a Twitter user who claims to have access to some official marketing slides for the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24 Plus, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

As shared first by Notebook Check, X (formerly Twitter) user @Harshit6625060 got their hands on the marketing material, which shows some key features and specifications of the upcoming phones.

According to the leaked slides, the S24 Ultra will be available in four colourways, which are “timeless colour collections derived from nature’s enduring solidity.” These colours are ‘Titanium Black,’ ‘Titanium Gray,’ ‘Titanium Violet’ and ‘Titanium Yellow.’ Similarly, the Galaxy S24+ and the S24 will likely be available in ‘Onyx Black,’ ‘Marble Gray,’ ‘Cobal Violet’ and ‘Amber Yellow’ colourways. The colours leaked in the marketing material match a previous leak from December.

Further, the series will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which was already certain. The series will reportedly feature a vapour chamber that’s 1.9 times larger than its predecessor for enhanced cooling performance. The series will reportedly offer a 12 percent faster touch response for games, alongside ray tracing support.

The slides also highlight the display quality of the Galaxy S24 series, which will have a peak brightness of 2,600 nits to offer “the brightest, clearest screen for an unforgettable viewing experience.”

The base S24 will reportedly feature a 6.2-inch display, while the S24+ and the S24 Ultra will feature 6.7 and 6.8-inch displays, respectively.

The slides also confirm that the S24 Ultra will feature a 50-megapixel 5x telephoto lens, alongside optical quality zoom at 2x, 3x, 5x, and 10x.

This is likely one of the last few leaks we see before the release of the series on January 17th. You can check out what we expect to see at the event here.

Source: @Harshit6625060 Via: Notebook Check