Phishing scam involving Fido leads CRTC to post a warning

Ottawa’s telecom watchdog is warning Canadians about a new phishing scam involving fraudsters pretending to be from Fido.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) says the fraudsters are sending text messages with fake New Year’s offers.

“Don’t fall for it! Avoid clicking on any suspicious links,” the commission states in a post on X.

ALERT: New phishing scam 📲 Fraudsters posing as Fido are sending text messages with fake New Year’s offers. Don't fall for it! Avoid clicking on any suspicious links. Share this warning with friends and family!https://t.co/FBWJ6XdcrN#PhishingAlert #OnlineSafety pic.twitter.com/BvL7rN6rLg — CRTCeng (@CRTCeng) January 11, 2024

Texts with offers aren’t the only type of message to look out for. I recently got a text from a fraudster posing as Fido informing me of a refund for being “billed an excessive amount.”

Telecom companies, including Fido, often send customers offers through text. If you’re unsure if an offer is real or a scam, avoid clicking any links sent via text and instead go to the carrier’s website and log into your account — the offer should also be available there. You can also call a customer service representative to confirm an offer.

Image credit: Shutterstock