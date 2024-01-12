Microsoft testing Copilot auto-launch in Windows 11

Microsoft is testing a change to Windows 11 that will automatically launch the company’s AI-powered ‘Copilot’ sidebar when Windows starts.

Spotted by The Verge, the test is in the latest Dev Channel preview of Windows 11. The change applies to “widescreen” devices. While Microsoft doesn’t specify what it considers a “widescreen” device, the Windows 11 setting says it will auto-launch Copilot “when you’re using a wider screen,” suggesting the feature could apply to ultrawide displays.

Ultimately, this appears to be yet another way for Microsoft to push Copilot on users. The company has already announced plans to add a dedicated Copilot key to the keyboard, and several laptop manufacturers have already unveiled devices with the Copilot key.

Microsoft has a history of aggressively pushing its services on Windows users, whether they want them or not. A notable example is Microsoft Edge — Windows is riddled with pop-ups and settings designed to push Edge on users, and parts of Windows 11 will use Edge even when users set a different default browser.

Here’s hoping Microsoft doesn’t go through with this change. The last thing Windows users need is yet another annoying setting to disable.

Header image credit: Microsoft

Source: Microsoft Via: The Verge