How to watch the 2024 Emmy Awards in Canada

The dust has barely settled on the Golden Globes but Hollywood is already primed for its next big awards show.

On Monday, January 15th at 8pm ET/5pm PT, the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held in Los Angeles and hosted by Anthony Anderson (black-ish). The biggest night in television was originally slated for last fall but was delayed amid the writers and actors strikes.

How to watch

Canadians interested in tuning in have a few options. Since Bell has the rights to the show, those who still have cable can tune in on CTV2. Additionally, you can stream the Emmys on CTV.ca or through the CTV app on Android, iOS and on connected TV devices. You’ll need to sign in with your TV provider if you watch on the website, but that’s not required in the app.

What’s nominated

Notably, last year was a particularly strong one for television, with HBO’s Succession (leading the pack with 27 nominations) coming to an end while one of its new series, The Last of Us (in second place with 24 nominations), had a massive debut. As it happens, the third-most nominated series, The White Lotus (23 nods), also hails from HBO.

Meanwhile, it will be the last chance for acclaimed shows like Apple’s Ted Lasso and AMC’s Better Call Saul (its final season was split into two, so the latter half is eligible) to snag awards. It’s worth noting that the eligibility period ran from June 1st, 2022 to May 31st, 2023, which is why shows that ended in 2022 made the cut, while The Bear‘s beloved second season, which premiered last June, did not. (The first season is up for several awards.)

Here are some of this year’s most notable nominees:

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor (Disney+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

House of the Dragon (HBO)

The Last of Us (HBO)

Succession (HBO)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

The Bear (FX)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee/Prime Video in Canada)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu/Disney+ in Canada)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX/Disney+ in Canada)

Brian Cox – Succession (HBO)

Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO)

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (HBO)

Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime/Crave in Canada)

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu/Crave in Canada)

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO)

Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)

Jason Segel – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Hamilton, Ontario’s Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu/Disney+ in Canada)

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me as Jen Harding (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock/Citytv+ in Canada)

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday (Netflix)

It’s worth noting that outside of Martin Short’s nomination, most of the Canadian nods and wins came at the Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month. There, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, Apple’s documentary about the titular Edmonton-born Back to the Future star, took home four awards. Additionally, Chilean-Canadian composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer took home his third Emmy for The White Lotus, while Ontario-based foley editor Davi Aquino snagged an award for outstanding sound editing on The Last of Us.

Of course, any win during the main telecast for The Last of Us is also a win for Alberta, given the show’s year-long shoot in the province.

The full list of nominees and winners can be found here.

Notable presenters

Some of the other people taking the stage this year include Pascal, Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Jason Bateman (Ozark), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Charlie Day (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) and Stephen Colbert (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert).

The full list of presenters can be found here.

Image credit: HBO