Zeekr to launch first car with Intel’s AI chips later this year

Intel wants the future of cars to be software-driven, and at CES 2024, the company announced that it’s working on “the first-generation AI-enhanced software-defined vehicle system-on-chip.”

According to the tech giant, these chips will allow you to handle everything from voice control to video conferencing from the vehicle.

The company says its AI chips will enable SDVs (software-defined vehicles, not to be confused with self-driving vehicles) to offer better features and services, such as enhanced voice assistants, improved video conferencing and gaming options for passengers, and advanced safety systems to monitor the driver’s attention.

The first car maker to adopt Intel’s AI chips will be Zeekr, a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) brand owned by Geely, which also owns Volvo. Zeekr plans to launch its first Intel AI chip-equipped car later this year.

Transforming EVs with the AI PC isn't enough. Together with @SAEIntl, we are driving accountability through the development of the Vehicle Platform Power Management Committee. Safer, cleaner, and smarter cars are on the horizon. 🚗🌅 https://t.co/OejFdHae0o — Intel (@intel) January 11, 2024

Elsewhere, the tech giant announced that it’s acquiring Silicon Mobility SAS, a French company specializing in electric vehicle (EV) energy management. According to Intel (via The Verge), the aim here is to help automotive companies transition from first-gen heavy, costly, and mineral-intensive batteries to lighter, cheaper and greener alternatives.

“Batteries are now the heaviest and most expensive elements of the vehicle,” said Weast. “Vehicles today frankly remind us of first generation laptops.” You can read more about the development here.

In other Intel-related news from CES, the tech giant announced its complete lineup of 14th Gen Core mobile and desktop processors at the event.

Source: Intel Via: The Verge