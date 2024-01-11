fbpx
Public Mobile ends some Boxing Week deals, extends others

The $34/50GB 5G plan that matched offerings from other carriers is now gone

Nida Zafar
Jan 11, 20249:42 AM EST 0 comments
Public Mobile has started to remove Boxing Week deals from its website.

The Telus-owned provider has removed the $34/50GB 5G and the $29/30GB 4G plans.

The $40/75GB and $50/100GB 5G options remain active on the company’s website despite a January 10th end date. Public Mobile previously had other plans still available after their expiration date, so it’s possible these plans will soon be gone.

However, it’s also possible the plan could be turned into a promotion, like the $24/4GB 4G plan that was previously listed to end on Jan 8th.

Other available plans include a $65/60GB 5G Canada-U.S. option, a $39/10GB 4G option, and $25/1GB and $15/250MB 3G options.

More information is available on Public Mobile’s website.

