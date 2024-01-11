PC shipments drop for eighth straight quarter, Apple holding steady

A new International Data Corporation (IDC) report indicates that the global PC market has been facing continued challenges, including a decline in shipments for eight consecutive quarters.

Apple, on the other hand, managed to keep its market share stable despite variable Mac sales.

According to the report, PC shipments were down year-over-year by 2.7 percent in 2023. However, “the silver lining in all of this is that the market contractions appear to have bottomed out and growth is expected in 2024,” reads the report.

The report also indicates that HP and Lenovo were the only two PC vendors that increased their market share sequentially in Q4 2023.

Apple, on the other hand, saw its market share remain relatively unchanged, moving from 10.1 percent to 8.5 percent when comparing Q4 2022 and Q4 2023.

We’re expecting Apple to release new MacBook Air variants with the M3 chip sometime between Spring and Summer 2024, which could boost Apple’s numbers for the first half of 2024.

“While the market was down again in 2023 in terms of shipments, there is a lot of positive momentum for PCs looking forward. While AI has clearly captured everyone’s attention, it shouldn’t be overlooked that 2024 is expected to be a strong year for commercial PC refresh, and the advancements around gaming PCs continues to drive market excitement,” said Ryan Reith, group vice president with IDC’s mobility and consumer device trackers, in IDC’s press release.

Lenovo, HP, Dell, Apple and ASUS were marked as the top five companies, in that order, for worldwide traditional PC shipments, market share and year-over-year growth.

Check out the complete IDC report here.

Source: IDC Via: Apple Insider