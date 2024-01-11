Google names its green Bugdroid ‘The Bot’

At CES 2024, Google made several announcements, including giving its new 3D Android mascot a name.

Anyone aware of Android knows about the green “Bugdroid” mascot Google has used for over a decade. However, the little Android recently underwent a design change and received a 3D visual upgrade. But even though the Bugdroid got a redesign, it remained unnamed.

However, now we’ve learned that the Bugdroid’s official name is ‘The Bot.’

Google’s blog post says The Bot can act as your CES guide by helping users get to the convention centre via augmented reality (AR) powered by Google’s Geospatial Creator. You’re even able to interact with The Bot.

Image credit: Google Blog

Source: Google Blog Via: Android Police