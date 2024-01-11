Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [Jan. 11 – 17]

With over 13 wireless providers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.

MobileSyrup will compile the latest weekly rate plan deals every week. You can also check out our guide on plans across Canada to find the right plan for you. You can compare from 47,842 options and 13 providers in Canada to find the best option.

It’s worth noting that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.

Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

Save $120 on select Apple Watches.

Get 6 months of Apple Music when you buy an iPhone with Bell.

Pure fibre Internet starting at $60/mo. When paired with an eligible Mobility plan.

Ongoing deals:

Get 70 GB for $50/mo. when you bring your own phone.

Pure fibre Internet & Fibe TV starting at $105/mo.When paired with an eligible Mobility plan.

Get bonus 10GB data/mo with $45/mo and above Prepaid Voice plans in main regions

Get bonus 2 GB data/mo with $32/mo and above Prepaid Voice and Data plans in QC and $35/mo & $40/mo in main regions

Save $20/mo per additional line when you add members on an Essential or Ultimate plan.

Get bonus Crave Basic with Ads for 24 months with all Unlimited Shareable Plans in QC and with Ultimate 150 (Canada & U.S.) in main regions.

Enjoy an exclusive $60 savings when you buy online.

Get 3 months of AppleTV+ when you buy an iPad with Bell.

Get bonus 250MB data/mo with Unlimited Canada-wide minutes & 100 Canada-wide minutes + unlimited texting Prepaid Voice plans with one of our Automatic monthly top-up options.

Bonus: Existing Small business mobility customers receive a $200 bill credit with Business Fibe 50, Business Fibe 300 and Gigabit Business Fibe internet plans.

Invite friends to switch to Bell and you’ll both get a $50 bill credit.

Get a credit up to $700 when you trade in your old phone.

Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.

Various phone accessories on sale

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

Add a line & get 30GB of data at 4G LTE speeds in Quebec for $40/mo or 10GB for $39/mo in other regions after Automatic Payments Discount.

Ongoing deals:

Save $60 on the Setup Service Fee PLUS access to exclusive offers

TABLETS AT $0 DOWN AND 0% INTEREST with financing on select plans for $15/month when you add a line to your account.

Get 5 extra hours of unlimited data every month at no extra cost. Available with Data, Talk & Text plans.

New deals:

Save $5 per Business Line when you combine your Mobile service with an Internet, Phone, or TV subscription.

Keep your own device and get the 25 GB All-Inclusive plan at only $40/month, when combined with an Internet plan.

Moto G Play at $0. For a limited time, take advantage of a price drop on the Motorola Moto G Play, with the 24-month Mobile plan of your choice.

Ongoing deals:

Get a welcome credit of up to $1,200 when you subscribe to 4 Business Mobile Lines.

Get bonus data per year with Canada Business Mobile plans: 600 GB on the 50 GB and 100 GB plans, 300 GB on the 25 GB plan, 240 GB on the 20 GB plan, or 120 GB on the 10 GB plan.

New 25GB and 50GB Canada-France All-Inclusive plans. Use your cell phone in France as you would in Canada.

Bring your own phone and get an additional $5 off your All-Inclusive Mobile plan each month.

Get 100 GB bonus per year with All-Inclusive 25GB and 50GB plans, along with $15 monthly savings if you combine it with an Internet service.

Mobile phone Trade-In program: Trade in your old device and get up to $500 in credit for a new one.

Take-back Credit: save 30% on your phone. Reduce the monthly payments for your brand-new device now by opting to return it after 24 months.

Save $10 per month for life with the multiproduct discount by adding an Internet plan to your Mobile plan.

100 GB of bonus data per year, Club illico mobile, on the phone of your choice.

Combine your Internet service with several Mobile plans on the same invoice and save up to $100 per month.

Club illico mobile is included with all the All-Inclusive Mobile plans.

Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with the 6 GB and 15 GB Canada plans, along with $10 monthly savings if you combine the 15 GB plan with an Internet service.

Monthly savings on various smart phones

Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines)

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

Get 60 GB of data at 5G speeds for only $50/mo.

50 GB for $34/mo.+ Pick a free perk

Save 70% on entertainment with Stream+. Add Stream+ to any mobile plan for only $10/mo for 3 months.

Up to $240 in bill credits over 24 months ($10 off/month) on the Pay-per-use data plan.

Save the $60 connection fee when you shop online.

For a limited time when you refer your friend to Koodo, you can both take $25 off your bill.

New deals:

Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 for as low as $4.17/mo on $0 down on approved credit, 0% interest for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge on select plans.

Ongoing deals:

Trade in your iPhone 13 and get the iPhone 15 128 GB for as low as $12.50/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years with select plans.

Exclusive offer for newcomers: Get a $100 Credit towards select Android devices with financing when you trade in any device, any model.

Get $15/mo off on the 5G Mobile 60GB plan (Excluding Quebec).

Get $25/month off for 24 months on the 5G Infinite plans when you bring your own phone. The offer will appear on your 2nd or 3rd invoice. (Quebec only).

Rogers 5G mobile plans are now as low as $34/month in Quebec or $50/month in other regions, after Automatic Payments Discount.

Save up to $35/mo on Rogers Mobile plans when you add a mobile plan to your Home services. This offer is not available online. (Excluding Quebec)

Get 10GB of bonus data on the 5G Infinite Extra plan in Quebec.

Student plans starting from $34/month in Quebec or $50/month in other regions.

Rogers plans for newcomers starting at $34/month in Quebec or $50/month in other regions.

Get $10/month off for 24 months with code INFINITE10 on the 5G Infinite plans when you bring your own phone. The offer will appear on your 2nd or 3rd invoice. (Excluding Quebec).

Calling, texting and data within Canada, the U.S. and Mexico with the 5G Infinite Premium plan.

Get 5G Home Internet for as low as $35/mo in Quebec, $40/mo in Ontario, or $50/mo in other regions, when you pair with a 5G mobile plan. Plus, get the 5G Home Internet device for $0 down and $0/mo for 24 months on approved credit.

Exclusive offer for customers aged 55 or older: bring your own device and save an additional $5/mo for 24 months on any 5G Mobile plan. Available for new activations.

Now get iPhone 15 Pro with 50% lower monthly payments over 48 months. No interest, no mobile term contract needed. Only with the Rogers credit card.(Excluding Quebec)

Save $20/mo for each family member you add (excluding Quebec). Additional Line Rogers Infinite Plans start at $40/mo for 60GB in QC and $55/mo for 120GB in other regions.

Get a new phone with a Rogers credit card and enjoy up to 50% lower monthly payments with 0% interest without a mobile contract. Over 48 months with Equal Payment Plan. (Excluding Quebec)

Exclusive offer for newcomers: 1000 International Long Distance minutes to select countries is included on eligible plans. Available for new activations.

Rogers parent-friendly plans starting at $25/month.

Rogers plans for Adults 55+ starting from just $25/month.

Save $60 with the Setup Service Fee waived when you buy online.

Save $5/month with Automatic Payments on eligible plans.

Enjoy 5 Roam Like Home days at no cost in up to 185 destinations (up to $75 value) with a Rogers Connections Mastercard®.

Trade in your phone, tablet or smartwatch and get a credit towards a new device through the Rogers Trade-Up Program.

Add a tablet or smartwatch to an eligible Rogers Infinite plan and get a free tablet plan or smartwatch plan for 24 months.

Refer your friends and save up to $300 per year

New deals:

Get an iPhone 14 Pro Max and save up to $935. Get it for $49.58 per month with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, get up to $635 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.

Get the Google Pixel 8 and save $365 with Bring-It-Back. Get it for $31.04 per month over 24 months with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment and save $475 over 24 months with Bring-It-Back.

Get a new iPhone 15 and save $310 with Bring-it-Back and TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, get a bill credit of up to $400 when you trade in an eligible device.

Save $470 on the iPhone 15 Pro Max over 24 months with Bring-It-Back. Plus, get $635 in exclusive bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.

Shop phones or bring your own device and save $5 monthly for two years on a $80+ plan. (Excluding Quebec)

Get 75GB of 5G+ CAN-U.S. data for $75 per month in Quebec or 100GB for $100 per month in other regions.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 and save $1205 with Bring-It-Back. Get it for $0 upfront with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, trade in an eligible device and get a $160 bill credit.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and save $1355 with Bring-It-Back. Get it for $0 upfront with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, trade in an eligible device and get a $440 bill credit.

Ongoing deals:

TELUS Privilege offer: you could win one of five iPhone 15 or one of ten pairs of AirPods Pro headphones. Until January 24, 2024 (Only in Quebec).

TELUS Exclusive Partner Program offers: Shop phones and get exclusive plans with 30GB for $50 per month in Quebec or 50GB for $55/mo in other regions, on a 24-month Easy Payment agreement.

Shop the latest accessories for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment.

Get the Apple Watch Series 9 and iPhone 15 Pro for $0 upfront. Plus, share your plan’s data with your watch when you connect it to an Unlimited plan for $15 extra per month.

Save $15 to $135 per month on phone plans for your family. Save from $7.50 to $15 per month for every family member on your account.

Save the $60 connection fee when you shop Mobility online.

Get 6 months of Apple Music free when you buy an eligible device.

Get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO1GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans in Quebec, or Talk, Text & Data 45 and 55 prepaid plans in other regions.

Bonus 4GB for 18 months available for new activations on Talk, Text & Data 35, 90 and 150 prepaid plans. (Excluding Quebec)

Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 8GB per month plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS8GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 & 55 prepaid plans.

Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 5GB per month plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS5GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 35 prepaid plan.

New activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans include the Long Distance Saver add-on for $0.

Save 70% on the best entertainment when you add Stream+. Add Stream+ to any new or existing Mobility plan for just $10 per month for 3 months.

Get a bonus 250 MB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO250, on new activations on Nationwide Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan.

Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an eligible Apple Watch.

Share your phone’s unlimited data with your smartwatch or tablet for $15 extra per month.

Refer a friend to TELUS Mobility and you both get a $50 bill credit.

Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan (QC).

Bundle your services and get up to $40 off each month (QC)

Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back

New deals:

Subscribe to a 4GB plan for only $24/month.

Start 2024 with a 4G 10GB subscription plan for only $34/month in Quebec or $39/month in other regions.

Ongoing deals:

Earn Public Points every month and use them towards monthly payments, add-ons, and more.

New deals:

Get 4GB bonus data/month for 12 months with 3G $30/mo and 4G $35/mo plans in QC.

Get 6GB bonus data/month for 12 months with $30/mo 3G plan & $35/mo 4G plan. (Excluding QC)

Get 10GB bonus data/month for 24 months with $40/mo, 15GB with $45/mo & 20GB with $55/mo & above 4G plans in Quebec.

Get 12GB bonus data/month for 24 months with 4G $40/mo, 25GB with $45/mo & 30GB with $55/mo & above plans. (Excluding QC) Ongoing deals: Get 500MB bonus data with Auto-Pay with $22/mo & $25/mo 3G plan in Quebec and $25/mo 3G or $30/mo 4G data, talk & text plan in other regions.

New deals:

Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 for $0 down and only $20/mo. With Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans. Taxes extra.

Get the Google Pixel 7 for $0 down and only $10/mo. With Sweet Pay™ on eligible 2-year plans. Taxes extra.

Get 10 GB for $34/mo in Quebec or $39/mo in other regions, on new activations when you bring your own phone.

Refer a Friend and you’ll each get $25 in bill credits when they join Virgin Plus.

Get unlimited nationwide 5G data from $45/month in Quebec or from $60/month in other regions.

Ongoing deals:

Save up to 75% on the pre-loved phones you want.

Get 250MB Bonus Data with Canada-wide $15 prepaid plan in QC and Canada-wide $15 and $25 prepaid plans in other regions, on Auto Payment Options.

Get 10GB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $45, $55, $75 and $85 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options. (Excluding Quebec)

Get 500MB Bonus Data with Province-wide $20 prepaid plan and Canada-wide $25 prepaid plan in QC and Canada-wide $30 prepaid plan in other regions, on Auto Payment Options.

Get a mobile plan and home internet plan for $75/mo. After a credit of $25/mo for 12 months. Current price: $100/mo (ON).

Get 2GB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $32, $34, $37 and $43 prepaid plans in QC and Unlimited Canada-wide $35 and $40 prepaid plans in other regions, on Auto Payment Options.

Get 2GB Bonus data with Unlimited Province-wide $28, $30, $33 and $39 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (QC).

Shop online and get $60 waived of connection service fee.

Value-packed mobile plans and home internet. Now starting at $57/mo when you bring your own phone (QC).

Crave is available as an add-on for TV for only $20/mo. Hook up today and get 2 months free.

Add TV to your Unlimited Internet starting from $25/mo in QC and $35/mo in ON.

Hot phones starting from $0 down, 0% APR

Get a free Google Chromecast when you add TV on a 6-month term.

Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

50GB for $34/mo for 24 months

Switch to Freedom and get 100GB of data that you can use in Canada and the United States for $40/mo. Select post-secondary institutions

New Roam Beyond plan: stay connected in 73 destinations with Canada’s very first global roaming plan. 60GB for $65/mo with Digital Discount.

Bring in your old device and you could save up to $500 on your next phone purchase.

Get 1,000 long-distance minutes per month for 24 months to 14 destinations when you activate a new line or upgrade your phone on $29+/mo. plans, after Digital Discount. In-store only.

Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

Get a bonus $100 on top of your trade-in value when you trade in your old device and buy a new one.

Save $120 on any totalSHARE voice & data or VIP 35 plan

Save up to $100 when you buy a new iPhone and Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular). Available in-store only.

Ongoing deals:

infiNET 300 as low as $59.95/mo for 24 months with a 2-year Internet contract when bundled with wireless. Plus, get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months.

Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid Auto Top-ups and get a $20 bonus.

Sign up contract-free on any noSTRINGS Prepaid Talk + Text + Data or Unlimited plan and save $10/mo. for 8 months. That’s $80 in savings!

New Crave subscribers get 50% off for the first 3 months!

infiNET 1 Gig $99.95mo. for 24 months with a 2-year Internet contract when bundled with wireless

Upgrade to the next fastest plan at no additional cost for 1 month

Get up to $600 in-store credit toward a new wireless device and accessories when you trade in your old device.

Switch to a 2-year Internet contract plan and save $10/mo. off the regular price

Get unlimited calling with our Anytime North America Long Distance plan—all for one low monthly price. As low as $13/mo with bundle savings.

Get our 10 most popular calling features, including Call Display & Name Display, for just $10/mo. Add on Voice Mail for only $2/mo. more

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

Right now, save $30/mo when you bundle Internet & Mobile

For a limited time only, get Crave for 2 months. Get it in a Bundle today.

Get 30 GB of Rollover Data for $35/mo. When you bring your own phone.

Buy a Mobile plan online and get a $60 credit and free shipping

Ongoing deals:

Add Mobile to other popular Eastlink services and save up to $30/mo, forever!

Refer a friend to Eastlink Mobile and you both get a $25 credit. (Available on Rollover Data or Unlimited Data plans).

Bring Your Own Phone and Enjoy Data Plans

Get the Smartphone you Want for $0 Down with easyTab

Get up to $200 When you Switch to Eastlink

Ongoing deals:

Activate your first plan with the referral code of a friend, and you’ll each receive a $25 referral bonus

Enjoy a 12-month warranty on new phones and a 6-month warranty on Preloved phones

New deals:

Ongoing deals:

Save an extra $5/mo when you choose Ignite Internet 250 or faster on a 2-year ValuePlan.

Bill credits: $100 bill credit with Internet and TV bundles and $50 bill credit with Internet.

Order your plan online and save an extra $50

Ongoing deals:

$50 OFF The MaxWest Nitro N62 with purchase of a $100 Top Up.

New deals:

New 5G data plans available

Ongoing deals:

4G data plans starting at $20/month

Monthly plan costs $20/mo, total data includes auto top-up bonus, 250MB/mo.

Get an additional 5% of the value of every Top-Up in points when you sign up for Auto-Allowance or Allowance with your PC Financial Mastercard or PC Money

20,000 PC Optimum points after two months of service

New deals:

Register for Automatic Top-Up and get bonus data with select plans. Get up to 12 GB of bonus data monthly in Quebec or up to 50 GB in other regions.

Ongoing deals:

Instantly activate with eSIM for $0, with a compatible device.

Get 250MB /mo of bonus data after making 6 monthly payments. Plus, get an additional 750MB/mo of bonus data on a minimum $25/mo plan after making 12 monthly payments.

Sign up with Lucky Mobile and Refer-A-Friend to earn a $50 credit!

Get a cheap phone plan from $15/mo.

