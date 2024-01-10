The Last of Us Season 2 casts Beef’s Young Mazino in role of Jesse

HBO has announced that Young Mazino has joined the cast of the second season of The Last of Us.

It made the reveal on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Young Mazino has joined the cast of the HBO Original series #TheLastofUs for Season 2. @TheLastofUsHBO pic.twitter.com/C6zQyMVm5o — Max (@StreamOnMax) January 10, 2024

Naughty Dog also confirmed that Mazino will play the role of Jesse in the hit show’s second season. HBO recently announced Kaitlyn Dever will star in the key role of Abby.

The first season of The Last of Us was a massive success for HBO and received glowing reviews from critics and fans of the game. Much of the show’s filming occurred here in Canada, in Alberta.

The TV show is based on the hit PlayStation game of the same name, The Last of Us. The second season is likely to occur near and during the events of the second game in the franchise, The Last of Us: Part II, which was originally released in 2020 for PlayStation 4. A remaster of the game is launching this month on January 19th on PlayStation 5.

The second season of The Last of Us is not expected to debut until 2025. The first season of The Last of Us is available on Crave. For information on how to watch the show, follow this link.

Image credit: HBO/PlayStation

Source: @HBO, @Naughty_Dog