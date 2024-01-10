OtterBox reveals new Cactus Leather iPhone cases

OtterBox recently showcased its new lineup of Cactus Leather iPhone cases at CES.

The Colorado-based company is well known for its durable and protective phone cases for iPhone and Android phones.

These latest cases from OtterBox are made with a new material that “feels like leather but made from nopal cactus.” According to OtterBox, the case’s cactus material is sourced from an “innovative cactus-based biomaterial that is durable, beautiful, and sustainable.” The nopal cacti used for the cases can thrive in harsh conditions and do not need constant watering or warm weather, OtterBox said.

OtterBox’s goal with these new cases is to create a case that looks and feels like leather but is sourced from a more sustainable and environmentally friendly material.

The Cactus Leather cases will be a part of OtterBox’s Symmetry Series line of cases. The cases feature OtterBox’s ‘DROP+’ case protection technology, a raised edge around the camera to keep it safe, and a screen lip to protect the display. The company hopes this new Cactus Leather offering will be a good alternative to other leather-like phone cases, such as Apple’s new FineWoven cases released last year.

OtterBox will also offer a Cactus Leather Apple Watch band and a MagSafe wallet.

According to MacRumors, the cases will be priced at $60 USD (approximately $80 CAD) and will be available on the OtterBox website sometime in Spring 2024. MobileSyrup has reached out to OtterBox about Canadian pricing and availability for the Cactus Leather cases.

Image credit: OtterBox

Source: OtterBox via MacRumors