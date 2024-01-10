Honda’s new ‘0 Series’ EVs look like they belong in Cyberpunk 2077

Following a tease a few weeks ago, Honda revealed its very futuristic-looking ‘0 series’ electric vehicles (EVs) at CES 2024.

The automaker says its Saloon concept EV will release in North America in 2026. In stark contrast to blocky EVs like Hyundai’s Ioniq 5, the concept car features curves everywhere and a strange-looking front grill/taillight array resembling a futuristic vacuum, as well as unique polygon-influenced rims.

The sedan seems to adopt a relatively wide frame, similar to other electric vehicles currently on the road and looks quite sizable. However, its profile appears very low, giving it a more sports car-like silhouette.

Along with the Saloon, Honda also showed off its more squared-off, Van-like Space-Hub. In stark contrast to the Saloon, the Space-Hub is a more blocky vehicle that looks like it was pulled directly from a scrapped mission to Mars. The car features a sprawling panoramic moonroof and two bench seats that face each other.

It kind of looks like a cushy living room on wheels.

There’s no rear window, which means drivers will need to rely on an external camera to see out of the rear of the Space-Hub.

Honda says both of these vehicles aim to illustrate its “light” approach to EV development focused on aerodynamics and thinner vehicle architecture compared to its competitors. It’s unclear how Honda has achieved this lighter design, given current EVs (which are mostly big SUVs) are essentially extremely heavy batteries on wheels.

The automaker also revealed a new H Honda logo for its Honda Zero EV series (see below). Honda and Sony also showed off their Afeela electric car at CES this year. The Afeela will come to North America in 2026, but doesn’t seem connected to Honda’s 0 EV line directly.

In other Honda-related news, a recent report indicates the company is considering opening an EV production facility in Canada.

While both these vehicles seem like they will actually get a commercial release, it’s worth keeping in mind that their final version could look at least slightly different than the current concept iteration.

Source: Honda