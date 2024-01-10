Barbie’s iconic pink Chevy is coming to the Canadian International AutoShow

A life-sized version of Barbie’s iconic pink 1957 Chevy Corvette, as seen in the Golden Globe-winning Barbie movie, is coming to Canada for the first time at the 2024 Canadian International AutoShow in February.

Mattel will feature the pink Chevy car as a centrepiece in its display setup at the show. Mattel’s display will also include life-sized replicas of four iconic Hot Wheels toy cars, including the Deora II, Green Loop Couple, Gray Loop Coupe and the 1967 Chevrolet Camaro.

Barbie’s 1957 Chevy Corvette features a candy pink paint job, the classic curvy retro silhouette and a 283 V8 motor. It includes a full interior with a dashboard, instrument cluster, custom upholstery and seats, all done by Action Vehicle Engineering.

The Barbie display will also include a life-size Barbie toy box for guests of the AutoShow to step inside and take photos.

Mattel will host giveaways and a special collector’s meetup at the AutoShow.

The 2024 Canadian International AutoShow is set to take place from February 16th to 25th at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

The Barbie movie was a huge box-office success this past summer, making over $1.4 billion USD (approximately $1.8 billion CAD). Just recently at the Golden Globes, the film won the Golden Globe for ‘Cinematic and Box Office Achievement’ and ‘Best Original Song — Motion Picture.’

Barbie is available to stream in Canada on Crave. For a guide on how to watch it, follow this link.

Image credit: AutoShow

Source: AutoShow