MSI’s Claw is the latest handheld gaming PC

MSI is the latest company to enter the portable gaming PC market, joining the likes of the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally.

Announced at CES 2024 following a tease last week, the MSI Claw is a new Windows handheld sporting an Intel Meteor Lake processor.

In terms of specs, the Claw features:

A seven-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate

Intel Arc Graphics

16GB LPDDR5 RAM

NVMe M2 SSD

53Wh battery

Dimensions-wise, the Claw comes in at 294 (W) x 117(D) x 21.2(H) mm with a weight of 675g.

Notably, the device will launch later this year for $699 USD (about $935 CAD), the same starting price as the ROG Ally and Lenovo’s Legion Go.

More information can be found here.

Image credit: MSI