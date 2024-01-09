TCL showcases new phones and tablets with paper-like screens

TCL recently held its 2024 CES press conference, announcing several new tablets and phones, but the device’s new screen technology is by far the most interesting reveal.

The China-based company showed off its Nxtpaper 3.0 display technology, which it believes will be ground-breaking for its paper-like display devices.

With the Nxtpaper technology, TCL hopes to solve eye strain and fatigue issues while using devices. It says 70 percent of people spend more than five hours a day looking at screens, and that it hopes its new screen technology will make that time a little easier on the eyes.

The Nxtpaper displays feature multiple layers stacked on top of the LCD display to help reduce incoming blue light by up to 61 percent. On top of that layer is the paper layer, which helps create that paper-like feel and cuts down on glare, reflections and fingerprints.

The Nxtpaper 3.0 technology will be featured on several new devices, including their new Tab 10 5G tablet and TCL 50 phone series with the 5OXL and 50XE.

The new Nxtpaper 14 Pro tablet will also feature the new screen technology. The 14 Pro’s display features a 240Hz refresh rate and a 2.8k resolution screen. Another touted feature of this device is a button that instantly switches the device into an e-reader. This feature could come in handy for nighttime readers and commuters.

All these devices are slated for release later this year. TCL has also brought eye-care assistant software to its devices to remind users to reduce screen time and brightness.

Image credit: TCL

Source: TCL Via: Gizmodo