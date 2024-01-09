fbpx
Gaming

Razer’s new innovation in haptic technology is a universal fit cushion

Project Esther has 16 haptic actuators that create a sense of direction, distance and location via feedback

Karandeep Oberoi
Jan 9, 20248:03 PM EST 0 comments

At CES 2024, Razer, one of the leading producers of gaming peripherals, announced a new haptic feedback accessory dubbed Project Esther.

Project Esther is essentially a gaming cushion powered by Razer Sensa HD haptics that aims to blur “the boundaries between the physical and virtual.”

Razer says that unlike regular haptic feedback devices, which are limited to one-dimensional feedback, Project Ether can adapt to the content on-screen and generate tactile sensations that “vary in intensity, speed, and duration.”

The peripheral maker added that Project Esther has 16 haptic actuators that create a sense of direction, distance and location, and the cushion has a universal fit and works with most gaming and office chairs with adjustable straps.

The chair connects via a 2.4GHz connection, which means the haptic feedback is in real-time with ultra-low latency. It’s worth noting that Razer recently acquired Interhaptics, a company that specializes in haptic feedback accessories, in 2022.

The software used in Project Esther has been powered by Interhaptics through the Interhaptics SDK.

Razer didn’t share pricing or availability for the product. Learn more about Project Esther here.

Image credit: Razer

Source: Razer

Related Articles

Gaming

Alan Wake is coming to Montreal-made Dead by Daylight

Gaming

MSI’s Claw is the latest handheld gaming PC

News

The Last of Us Season 2 casts Kaitlyn Dever in key role of Abby

Gaming

Hyperkin’s new handheld plays original Sega Genesis cartridges

Comments