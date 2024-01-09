Public Mobile, Virgin and Freedom Mobile are still offering Boxing Week deals

Boxing Week is long over, but a couple of carriers are still offering holiday deals on their websites.

Included on this list is Public Mobile.

The provider still has five live Boxing Week deals despite a listed end date of January 8th. 5G plans include:

$34/month 50GB

$40/month 75GB

$50/month 100GB

5G plans have speeds up to 250mbps and unlimited data at reduced speeds of 512Kbps. An explanation of how these speeds work is available here.

Freedom Mobile is another provider that still has holiday deals on its website. Unlike many of the others on this list, Freedom’s Boxing Week plan offers don’t have an end date, raising the question of whether options from other providers are live to match Freedom’s plans.

Freedom’s 5G Boxing Week plans, with Canada-U.S. coverage, include:

$34/month 50GB – bring your own phone (BYOP)

$40/month 75GB – BYOP

$50/month 100GB

Freedom doesn’t state a specific speed for its 5G network. Data is available at reduced speeds after customers use the allotted amount. On the Freedom Network, the speed for downloads is up to 256Kbps. For uploads, it’s 128Kbps. On partner networks and in the U.S. and Mexico, download speeds are up to 128Kbps, and upload speeds are 64Kbps

Boxing Week branding also remains live on Virgin Plus’ website despite the removal of many of the original holiday deals, including a $34/month 30GB 4G plan.

The company rolled out a $34/month replacement plan with 50GB of 5G data earlier this month, seemingly matching offers from other providers. The deal was previously listed as ending on January 8th but will now expire on January 9th.

Koodo has removed its Boxing Week branding and deals from its website, replacing them with options that end on January 9th.

4G plan options include:

$34/month for 50GB of data

$45/month for 60GB of data

Download speeds on 4G plans can reach speeds up to 100Mbps.

Koodo is also offering a $50/60GB 5G plan. Speeds can reach up to 250Mbps.

None of the plans come with unlimited data; 100MB of additional data is available for $13.

Fido also offered a $34/50GB plan on its 4G network, matching price points with its competitors. The deal was set to expire on January 8th, and at the time of writing, it is no longer available on Fido’s website.