Mophie’s iconic iPhone Juice Pack battery case is back

Zagg-owned Mophie’s once-popular Juice Pack battery case is back from the dead to replace Apple’s discontinued MagSafe Battery.

The new version of the accessory, revealed at CES 2024, is designed for Apple’s iPhone 15 series (there’s not an iPhone 15 Plus case, unfortunately, likely because it’s Apple’s lower-selling device in the lineup). This time, the battery pack size changes based on the iPhone model you buy it for: the iPhone 15 version features a 2,400mAh battery, the iPhone 15 Pro version features a 2,600mAh battery and the iPhone 15 Pro Max variant includes a 2,800mAh battery.

The case also supports passthrough charging and prioritizes the iPhone when it requires power. It also still snaps together in two pieces, just like its predecessor (hopefully, this mechanism is a bit more durable because I recall it easily breaking on older Juice Pack cases).

It’s difficult to tell how much bulk the new Juice Pack adds to the iPhone, but based on the renders, it seems to be a pretty slim case. That said, I bet it’s still pretty weighty, just like Mophie’s older Juice Packs from a few years ago. Zagg’s last iPhone charging case was the Juice Pack Access for the iPhone X, Xs, XS Max and XR back in 2019.

It’s unclear when Apple will release the inevitable USB-C version of the MagSafe Battery Pack, but until then, Mophie’s Juice Pack could do a decent job of filling that role (though I prefer MagSafe battery packs like Anker’s Magnet Portable Battery Charger).

The new Juice Pack costs $100 USD (roughly $133 CAD) and will be available to pre-order in late February on Mophie’s website.

Image credit: Zagg

Source: Mophie Via: Engadget