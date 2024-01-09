Fido drops new plans including $59/30GB and $49/20GB

Rogers-owned Fido has rolled out a new suite of plans after ending Boxing Week offers.

The new plans are detailed below. It’s worth noting that Fido currently offers a $5/mo discount if you sign up for automatic payments, but only on specific plans.

$59/mo ($54 with autopay) – 30GB Talk & Text

$49/mo ($44 with autopay) – 20GB Talk & Text

$44/mo ($39 with autopay) – 10GB Talk & Text

$37.50/mo (no autopay discount) – 2GB Talk & Text

$39/mo ($34 with autopay) – Talk & Text

Coming off some excellent Boxing Week deals, these new Fido plans are disappointing overall. Thankfully, some other providers are still offering decent deals, like $34/50GB plans from Koodo and Virgin, so there are better options out there than Fido right now.

Oh, and it’s worth pointing out how ridiculous the $39/mo talk and text plan is. Sure, you can get it to $34 with autopay, but people shouldn’t have to sign up for automatic payments just to get a small reduction on an overpriced plan. What’s worse is this builds on the long-running trend of rising talk and text pricing.