Fido drops new plans including $59/30GB and $49/20GB

Meanwhile, $34/50GB plans are still available elsewhere

Jonathan Lamont
Jan 9, 20249:20 AM EST 0 comments

Rogers-owned Fido has rolled out a new suite of plans after ending Boxing Week offers.

The new plans are detailed below. It’s worth noting that Fido currently offers a $5/mo discount if you sign up for automatic payments, but only on specific plans.

  • $59/mo ($54 with autopay) – 30GB Talk & Text
  • $49/mo ($44 with autopay) – 20GB Talk & Text
  • $44/mo ($39 with autopay) – 10GB Talk & Text
  • $37.50/mo (no autopay discount) – 2GB Talk & Text
  • $39/mo ($34 with autopay) – Talk & Text

Screenshot of Fido's plans as of January 9th, 2024.

Coming off some excellent Boxing Week deals, these new Fido plans are disappointing overall. Thankfully, some other providers are still offering decent deals, like $34/50GB plans from Koodo and Virgin, so there are better options out there than Fido right now.

Oh, and it’s worth pointing out how ridiculous the $39/mo talk and text plan is. Sure, you can get it to $34 with autopay, but people shouldn’t have to sign up for automatic payments just to get a small reduction on an overpriced plan. What’s worse is this builds on the long-running trend of rising talk and text pricing.

