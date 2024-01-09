Asus reveals its ROG Phone 8 series with a triple camera setup

After several leaks about Asus’s upcoming flagship gaming devices, the Taiwanese company has finally unveiled the Asus ROG Phone 8 series.

The new smartphone, which is essentially a combination of the Zenfone and the ROG Phone, brings a decent camera to the ROG phone for the first time.

Both the Asus ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro feature a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel f/1.9 main camera, a 32-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto camera and a 13-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide camera.

The devices can record video at 8K at up to 24fps, 4K at 30 or 60fps, 1080p at 30fps, 60, 120 or 240fps, and 720p at 480fps. The ROG Phone 8 and the ROG Phone 8 Pro also have an identical 32-megapixel f/2.5 selfie camera under a hole punch. The field-of-view of the selfie camera has been increased from 73-degrees to 90-degrees, which means it can now take better group selfies.

The ROG Phone 8 is here, and it's faster than ever.

Here's everything you need to know about our latest gaming phone. Read more👉 https://t.co/dq5Xwv1oId#ROGPhone8 #CES2024 #CES2024ROG pic.twitter.com/idNQYt6ewD — ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) January 9, 2024

The ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro also have a six-axis hybrid gimbal stabilizer for crisper shots, alongside HDR10+ support.

Both phones have a 6.78-inch display with a 88.2 percent screen-to-body ratio, a 165Hz refresh rate and 2,500 nits max brightness.

The devices run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, supported by 8,533 Mbps of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The series is also the first IP68-compliant gaming smartphone series, and has a touch sampling rate that goes up to 720Hz for instant touch registration.

Both phones also feature a 5,500 mAh battery with 65W HyperCharge charging and 15W QI wireless charging.

Image credit: Asus

Source: Asus