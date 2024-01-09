Alan Wake is coming to Montreal-made Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight‘s next crossover is all about Alan Wake.

Following a tease on Monday, Montreal-based Behaviour Interactive confirmed that Remedy Entertainment’s eponymous writer will be the next Survivor in its ever-popular multiplayer horror game. It’s a natural fit given that Remedy just released the critically acclaimed Alan Wake II, its first survival horror game, late last year.

The reveal came in a cinematic trailer in which Matthew Porretta reprises the role of Wake. Behaviour says the game itself will also feature new dialogue recorded by Porretta and once again feature the likeness of actor Ilkka Villi.

As a Survivor, Wake’s unique character Perks are:

Champion of Light — additional movement speed while shining a flashlight (plus, successfully Blinding a Killer will make them ‘Hindered’ and slowed down)

Boon: Illumination — create a Boon Totem to allow all nearby Survivors to see Auras of Generators and Chests across the Map (you’ll also be able to Cleanse and Bless Totems faster)

Deadline — When you’re injured, the frequency of Skill Checks while Healing Survivors or Repairing Generators will be increased and the penalty for failing will be halved

The Alan Wake content will drop in Dead by Daylight across all platforms on January 30th. Wake joins an ever-growing catalogue of horror icons that includes Michael Myers and Laurie Strode (Halloween), Ghostface (Scream), The Demogorgon (Stranger Things), Leon S. Kennedy, Jill Valentine and Nemesis (Resident Evil), the Xenomorph (Alien) and, amusingly, Nicolas Cage as himself.

Source: Behaviour Interactive