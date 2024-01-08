Where to stream The Sopranos in Canada

If you can believe it, The Sopranos celebrates its 25th anniversary this week.

Created by David Chase, The Sopranos premiered on HBO on January 10th, 1999, and is now regarded as one of the greatest series of all time.

The late James Gandolfini stars as Tony Soprano, an Italian-American mobster who struggles to balance leading his criminal organization with his family life. Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli, Dominic Chianese, Tony Sirico, Steven Van Zandt, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler co-star.

If you’re in Canada and are looking to either revisit or experience the series for the first time, you’re in luck. All six seasons of The Sopranos are streaming on Bell’s Crave service. It should be noted, however, that the prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark, isn’t on Crave or any other streaming video-on-demand service. Instead, you’ll have to rent or purchase it from premium video-on-demand platforms like iTunes and Google Play.

It’s worth noting that HBO also has several 25th-anniversary celebrations going on, including a new official Sopranos TikTok account and a special retrospective episode of Robert Iler and Jamie-Lynn Sigler’s Not Today, Pal premiering on January 18th.

Image credit: HBO