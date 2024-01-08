fbpx
Starlink hikes price of hardware, brings kit to Costco locations in B.C.

Hardware now costs $599

Nida Zafar
Jan 8, 20245:24 PM EST 0 comments

Starlink has increased the cost of satellite internet services in Canada.

Hardware now costs $599, according to its website. Back in November, the provider dropped the price to $499 from $759 for a limited time. While it seems like that time is up, the cost of the product hasn’t returned to its original amount.

The monthly cost for the service has also seen an increase to $140/month. Previously, prices started at $120/month.

A screenshot of Starlink’s website on January 8th shows the updated prices.

The new price for the hardware also appears to apply to retail sales.

According to iPhone in Canada, the Standard kit is now available at Costco locations in B.C. for $599.99.

When the kits were first spotted in Ontario Costco locations last month, they were listed for $499.99.

Via: iPhone in Canada

