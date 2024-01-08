Kensington unveils new keyboard and docking solutions at CES 2024

Kensington, which manufactures a range of products, from webcams and lighting and mounting accessories to desks, laptop and monitor risers, mice, keyboards and more, has made several new announcements at CES 2024.

One of the announcements is regarding a new ergonomic keyboard that the company has dubbed the Pro Fit Ergo KB675 TKL Rechargeable Keyboard.

According to Kensington, the keyboard has been “sculpted” for comfort while not missing out on design and performance. The keyboard has a tenkeyless ergonomic design, which Kensington says promotes proper posture and alignment of the wrists and arms.

The keyboard is compatible with Windows and macOS devices and supports secure wireless connection with up to three devices via Bluetooth or 2.4GHz. It is also compatible with the Kensington Konnect software that allows users to customize the keyboard functions, such as the 20 programmable keys that include function keys, virtual meeting keys, and productivity keys. The keyboard features a 500mAh battery, though Kensington doesn’t offer a battery life estimate, only stating that the keyboard provides long battery life and can be recharged via its USB-C port.

The Pro Fit Ergo KB675 TKL also has a non-detachable wrist pad for added comfort.

Pricing for the keyboard is currently unavailable, though it will be available in North America in Q2, 2024.

Alongside the keyboard, Kensington also unveiled new docking stations that it says are designed to enhance productivity, reduce clutter, and support multiple monitors for various laptop models and brands.

Its SD4880P USB-C 10Gbps Quad Video 17-in-1 Driverless Dock supports up to four external monitors, alongside Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB4 and USB-C support.

The dock offers transfer speeds of up to 10Gbps with 100W of dynamic power delivery to charge connected accessories.

The other two docks Kensington announced are the SD4781P USB-C and USB-A Dual 4K Docking Station and the SD4782P USB-C & USB-A Dual 4K. These docks support the latest USB-C and legacy USB-A laptops with video, data, and power, powered by DisplayLink. Both docks support up to two external Ultra HD monitors via two HDMI 2.0 and two DisplayPort 1.2 ports.

Both docks deliver up to 100W to power USB-C laptops, the docking station, and connected accessories.

The three new docking stations will be available in Q1 2024 in North America through Amazon. Pricing is currently unknown.

Check out more details about Kensington’s announcements here.

Image credit: Kensington

Source: Kensington