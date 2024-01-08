Intel expands 14th Gen Core mobile and desktop CPU options at CES

Intel announced its complete lineup of 14th Gen Core mobile and desktop processors at CES in Las Vegas.

Building on the company’s previous announcements at an ‘AI Everywhere’ event last year, the CES announcement fleshes out the new chip lines with even more options, including the flagship Core i9-14900HX. Many of the new chips will appear in new laptops and be shown off at CES as well.

First up, there are new Core 14th Gen HX-series chips aimed at gamers, creators, and professionals. This series is led by the 14900HX, and includes highlights like up to 5.8GHz turbo frequency, up to 24 cores (eight P-cores and 16 E-cores), support for up to 192GB of RAM, Thunderbolt 5, Wi-Fi 6E and more.

Intel also detailed new Core U Series 1 chips, like the Core 7 150U, boasting up to 5.4GHz of turbo, Thunderbolt 4, and Wi-Fi 7 support. Intel says mobile systems sporting these chips will come to the market in Q1 2024.

On the desktop side, Intel expanded its 14th Gen chips with 18 new processors at all levels. Highlights include up to 5.8GHz turbo with boosts to multi-thread performance and Microsoft Office compared to last gen. Additionally, the flagship i9-14900 sports up to 24 cores (eight P-cores and 16 E-cores). There’s Wi-Fi 7 support, PCIe Gen 5.0, Thunderbolt 4 and more.

All these new chip options bring a variety of choices to both mobile and desktop PCs. Intel boasts over 60 systems coming in 2024 with the 14th Gen HX chips alone.