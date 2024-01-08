fbpx
Deals

Up to 31 percent off Google Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds

Ian Hardy
Jan 8, 20247:08 AM EST 0 comments

Google is still on 2023 time and continuing to offer discounts on its popular Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds. Check out these deals from Amazon:

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada

Related Articles

Deals

Virgin Plus rolls out $34/mo 50GB 5G plan with ‘unlimited’ data

Deals

Anker charging accessories are up to 45 percent off

Deals

Amazon Echo Show devices and smart home bundles are up to 44 percent off

Deals

Freedom rolls out $29/20GB 4G Canada-U.S. Boxing Week plan

Comments