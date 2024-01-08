ChatGPT powers live translation feature of Solos AirGo 3 smart glasses

Smart glasses are all the hype right now. Popularized by the likes of Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses , Razer’s Anzu and Bose’s Frames, smart glasses can help you stay connected and offer tools that are always at your disposal.

A company that goes by the name Solos has created smart glasses that will soon be able to use ChatGPT to help you communicate in different languages, as revealed during CES 2024.

Paired with ChatGPT, the Solos AirGo 3 use an advanced natural language processing system to provide natural and accurate translations in real-time.

The glasses work both ways, which means they can allow you to understand a foreign language and speak it, too.

The Solos AirGo 3 also feature multiple modes of translations, including ‘listening mode,’ which is good for one-on-one conversations, ‘group mode,’ which allows you to initiate and join translated discussions with multiple users, and ‘text mode,’ which allows you to convert translated messages into text via the Solos smartphone app.

Solos says that the translation feature for the AirGo 3 smart glasses is ready to roll out by the end of January 2024.

Apart from the translation feature, the AirGo 3 also features a touch sensor that allows you to change the glasses’ volume, USB-C charging, an option to get prescription lenses, 10-hour battery life and IP67 resistance.

The glasses start at $199 USD (roughly $271.77 CAD) and are available in ‘Shiny Black,’ ‘Shiny Clear Gray,’ ‘Shiny White,’ and ‘Shiny Crystal Light Pink’ colourways. You can learn more about them here.

Image credit: Solos

Source: Solos Via: Android Central