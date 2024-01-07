Govee unveils new lighting solutions and Corsair collaboration at CES 2024

Govee, the smart home brand best known for its ambient lighting solutions, unveiled new products and features at CES 2024.

It revealed the Govee AI Sync Box at CES last year, which essentially comprises an RGB strip, two light towers and an HDMI box that can recognize the colours and actions on your screen and create a light show accordingly. Now, at CES 2024, the company has unveiled the Govee AI Sync Box Kit 2, alongside the the Neon Rope Light 2, both designed to make your gaming experience more immersive.

The Sync Box 2 essentially serves as a dock, supporting resolutions up to 8K and offering up to 120Hz gameplay at 4K resolutions. The system features Govee’s CogniGlow AI recognition technology, which automatically activates customized lighting effects based on what’s happening in-game.

The Govee AI Sync Box Kit 2 is compatible with Govee Home, Alexa, and Google Assistant, and will receive a Matter-compatible update via OTA later this year.

The Neon Rope Light 2, on the other hand, is a direct upgrade of the Neon Rope Light with improved and smoother RGBIC lighting effects. Govee says that the Neon Rope Light 2 has upgraded bend clips and a more flexible build material, making it easier to shape the light into any design. The Rope Light 2 is available in black and white colours and is Matter-compatible for seamless smart control.

The company also announced that it has partnered with Corsair, one of the global leaders in gaming peripherals, to create a new gaming lighting experience. Govee says that it has integrated its smart lighting into Corsair’s iCUE software ecosystem, allowing users to control and synchronize Corsair RGB peripherals and Govee lights at once. “Gamers will be able to enhance their setups through custom lighting effects that sync to in-game cues, CPU temperatures, and notifications later in Q1,” said Govee.

Lastly, Govee announced that it has improved CogniGlow and introduced a new AI Lighting Bot. The former has undergone model training, resulting in more accurate and responsive lighting effects and feedback for different scenarios and content. The latter can adapt and respond to different scenarios and provide dynamic and interactive lighting effects.

Image credit: Govee

Source: Govee