Belkin’s iPhone Auto-Tracking Stand Pro never lets you out of sight

One of the first accessories to support the iPhone’s DockKit API is undeniably impressive.

During a recent briefing about Belkin’s CES 2024 product reveals, I was surprised to find out the entire presentation was livestreamed from an iPhone attached to the Auto-Tracking Stand Pro. The shot was impressively smooth, panning around the room and automatically adjusting the frame to allow for appropriate headroom, leading me to assume that someone was behind the camera manipulating the video feed.

I need to go hands-on with the Stand Pro myself, but based on what I saw, the pricey accessory seems to be the real deal and could be very useful for content creators, especially those in the livestreaming space.

The Belkin Auto-Tracking Stand Pro with DockKit features 360° face/body tracking and 90° auto tilt. It’s also MagSafe compatible and features 15W wireless charging as long as it’s plugged in. Controls are simple, with only one button required to activate or deactivate the Stand Pro, and connecting an iPhone to the device is as simple as dropping your iPhone on it thanks to pairing via NFC. Charge-wise, the stand lasts five hours.

The Auto-Tracking Stand Pro works with the iPhone 12 or later. The device starts at $179.99 USD (roughly $240 CAD) and will be available worldwide but doesn’t yet have a final release date.

Belkin also showed off several upcoming devices that feature GaN technology, including the BoostCharge Pro 4-Port USB-C GaN Charger 200W ($129.99 USD — about $174 CAD), which can fast charge four devices at the same time, the 6-in-1 Core GaN Dock, which features 1 HDMI port, 2 USD-A ports, 2 USB-C ports and a gigabit ethernet port ($129.99 USD — roughly $185.75 CAD). Belkin Says the BoostCharge Pro 4-Port USB-C GaN Charger 200W is arriving in Canada in March and the 6-in-1- Core GaN Dock is “coming soon to select retailers worldwide.”

Other new products include the BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Stand, which features Qi2 support and 15W wireless charging ($149.99 USD — approximately $200.46 CAD) and the portable BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Power Bank, which also features Qi2 support and 15W wireless power delivery. This device is also compatible with magnetic and MagSafe cases and comes in three sizes: 5,000 mAh, 8,000 mAh and 10,000 mAh, at $59.99 USD (about $80 CAD), $79.99 USD (roughly $106.92 CAD) and $99.99 USD (approximately $135.66 CAD), respectively. Both of these devices are coming to Canada in March 2024.