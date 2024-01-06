What games are you looking forward to in 2024?

2023 was a fabulous year for gaming with incredible hits like Alan Wake 2, Baldur’s Gate 3, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and more. It’s currently unclear if 2024 will be as great as last year, but there is some hope.

Games like Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Tekken 8, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Dragon’s Dogma 2, Black Myth: Wukong and more are all poised to be released in the coming year.

I’m pretty excited about titles like Dragon’s Dogma 2 (March 22nd), Black Myth: Wukong (August 20th), and Star Wars Outlaws (TBA later this year).

What are your thoughts about the upcoming year’s game lineup? Let us know in the comments below what games you’re excited about in 2024.

Image credit: Game Science