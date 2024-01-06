Telecom news roundup: Ring in the New Year with price hikes [Dec. 30 – Jan. 5]

Some of Canada’s largest telecom providers have informed their customers of impending price hikes. More details, as well as an outline of other important telecom news, are outlined below.

News

Rogers and Bell customers will soon pay more for services. You can keep up to date with MobileSyrup’s roundup of price increases here.

Rogers announced a multi-year partnership with the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

The 2023 holiday season is officially over, but some carrier Boxing Week deals are sticking around for a little while longer. Learn about the available deals here.

Buyer beware, not all promotions are actually deals, as Koodo recently showed.

Government

The Governments of Ontario asks Xplore and SpaceX for proposals to become satellite internet service providers.

Deals

Virgin Plus rolls out $34/month 50GB 5G plan with ‘unlimited’ data.

Plus, check out out MobileSyrup’s guide on speed caps and throttling to make sense of something that shouldn’t be this complicated.