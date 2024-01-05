Virgin Plus rolls out $34/mo 50GB 5G plan with ‘unlimited’ data

Bell’s Virgin Plus just rolled out a surprisingly good post-Boxing Week deal, though it’s only sticking around for a few days.

Virgin now has a $34/mo 50GB 5G plan with ‘unlimited’ data. That means you get 50GB of 5G data at speeds of 250Mbps, followed by unlimited use at a throttled speed of up to 256Kbps. (Confusing? Learn more here.)

The plan also includes unlimited Canada-wide minutes and messaging, plus unlimited international messages sent from Canada. Virgin oddly limits video streaming quality to 480p with the plan.

This comes just a few days after Virgin killed its $34/30GB 4G plan, though notably, the provider hasn’t gotten around to removing the Boxing Week banner advertising that plan. That banner says the plan is supposed to be available until January 8th, but it’s not actually listed on Virgin’s website. And the $34/50GB plan that is on the website is set to end on January 8th. Maybe someone got their numbers mixed up? Anyway, Public Mobile and Freedom Mobile both still have Boxing Week deals going on with $34/50GB 5G plans available, which might be why we’re seeing this particular deal show up again at Virgin. Koodo hasn’t matched it yet, and Fido… well, Fido doesn’t even have 5G 🤷.

Check out Virgin’s plans here.