Tesla recalls millions of vehicles in China over Autopilot steering issue

Autopilot issues have led Tesla to recall 1.6 million vehicles in China.

According to China’s State Administration for Market Regulations, as reported by Engadget, imported Model S and Model X vehicles, alongside Model 3 and Model Y vehicles made in the country, are on the list.

The regulator notes drivers could “misuse” Autopilot steering functions, “increasing the risk of vehicle collision and posing safety risks.”

Tesla will use over-the-air (OTA) technology to perform upgrades.

The same issues led Tesla to recall more than 2 million vehicles in the U.S. last month.

The manufacturer is additionally recalling 7,538 imported Model S and Model X vehicles due to doors unlocking in crashes. China’s regulator noted an OTA update will also apply to the recall.

