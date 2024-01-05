Tesla cuts Model Y range estimates in the U.S., unchanged in Canada

In July 2023, a Reuters report suggested that Tesla was artificially boosting the range estimates of its electric vehicles, as instructed by CEO Elon Musk.

Now, as reported by Electrek, the automobile company has reportedly reduced the EPA range ratings of its Model Y Long Range and Performance variants by about six percent on its U.S. website.

The Long Range model now shows a range of 310 miles, down from 330 miles, while the Performance model’s range has dropped to 285 miles from 303 miles. The entry-level Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive’s range remains unchanged.

The range of the vehicles on Tesla’s Canadian website remains unchanged, with the entry-level Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive’s range at 394km, the Long Range model’s range at 497km and the Performance model’s range at 459km. It’s worth noting that the new U.S. range estimates fall in line with the existing Canadian ranges (e.g. the Model Y Long Range’s new 310-mile estimate works out to about 499km).

Tesla has not explained the reason behind the range adjustments, but Electrek argues that it could be related to a change in its EPA testing methodology. The latest range reductions for the Model Y may be an attempt by Tesla to align its numbers more closely with the reality of roads in the U.S.

It is currently unclear if Tesla will make similar changes for the rest of its lineup and if range estimates in other countries will take a hit.

In other Tesla-related news, the company surpassed analyst delivery estimates for Q4, 2023. Read more below:

Source: Electrek