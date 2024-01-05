SpaceX files lawsuit against U.S. National Labor Relations Board

SpaceX has launched a lawsuit against the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) after the U.S. agency complained it wrongfully fired employees.

The dismissals came after the group shared an open letter over the summer denouncing the behaviour of owner Elon Musk, calling it “a source of distraction and embarrassment.”

As The Verge reports, the NLRB issued its complaint Wednesday, accusing the company of “wrongful retaliatory terminations,” followed by months of employee interrogations. The NLRM is an independent U.S. agency working to protect employees’ rights.

In its 25-page lawsuit, SpaceX accuses NLRB of violating its constitutional rights, including the company’s right to a trial by jury and not an administrative law judge (ALJ). The lawsuit notes the open letter caused “significant distractions.” Several employees involved with the letter were discharged for “violating numerous company policies.”

SpaceX, in part, is asking the court to rule NLRB’s actions deprived the company of a right to a trial by jury.

Via: The Verge

Image credit: Shutterstock