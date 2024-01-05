Rogers hiking Shaw internet, TV rates by up to $4/mo

Rogers is increasing the cost of Shaw services, including internet, TVnand home internet.

iPhone in Canada reports that, based on information the publication obtained, starting January 10th, Shaw internet prices would increase by $4/mo. TV and home phone prices would go up by $3/mo.

Shaw customers with active discounts or guaranteed rates will continue to have those until the end date. Likewise, the price increases won’t apply to two-year ValuePlans. In other words, customers on an existing agreement with Shaw shouldn’t see an increase.

The Shaw price increases are the latest hikes from Rogers, which also recently increased wireless rates and prices for Ignite bundles, as well as prices for Fido customers. Bell is also jacking up wireless rates.

These rate increases come after Rogers acquired Shaw in a $26 billion deal last year. Rogers said that the deal would improve competition and lower prices for Canadians. Critics of the deal argued it would lead to higher prices. The Competition Bureau tried and failed to block the merger, with the Competition Tribunal finding that the merger wouldn’t result in higher prices.

Update 05/01/2024 at 4:59pm ET: Rogers confirmed to MobileSyrup that the price increases only impact residential customers who aren’t on a contract.

Source: iPhone in Canada