Koodo swaps $50/75GB plan for $50/60GB ‘promo’

Telus flanker brand Koodo has switched up its plans once again, this time to match Bell’s Virgin Plus.

Yesterday, we detailed how several wireless providers ended or announced ends for their Boxing Week deals. Koodo ended its deals on January 4th, replacing a $40/75GB 5G plan with a $50/75GB 5G plan. However, that plan didn’t stick around for long — as of January 5th, Koodo now offers a $50/60GB 5G plan instead. Bizarrely, the plan now features a “promotion” label, indicating it’s a deal (it isn’t). It’s especially odd since the previous 75GB version of the plan, which was a better value, wasn’t listed as a promotional offer.

The new 60GB plan more closely matches an offer from Bell’s Virgin Plus, which also recently ended Boxing Week deals. However, it’s worth noting that Virgin’s plan is marginally better since it includes unlimited international texting (from Canada) and ‘unlimited’ data with speeds throttled to 256Kbps (learn more about how this works here).

You can get international texting or unlimited data on Koodo’s plan through the provider’s perk system, but you can’t get both. You can also get a speed boost to go from a 250Mbps speed cap to a 500Mbps speed cap, getting faster data than Virgin, but again, you can only pick one perk for free.

Regardless, the 15GB reduction in data truly sucks, especially since the price didn’t drop at all. Worse, Koodo’s 60GB 4G plan price went up from $40/mo to $45/mo, so even if you wanted to save some money by going for a 4G plan, you’re not saving that much compared to the 5G plan. Meanwhile, Virgin still charges $40/mo for 60GB of 4G data.

You can check out Koodo’s plans here if you want, but it’s tough to recommend anything other than Koodo’s $34/30GB 4G offer right now, especially while some providers, like Public Mobile, still have Boxing Week deals until January 8th.