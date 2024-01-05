How to watch the 2024 Golden Globe Awards in Canada

This year’s Golden Globes will be held on Sunday, January 7th at 8am ET/5pm PT.

Hosted by comedian Jo Koy, the 81st annual ceremony will once again honour the best in film and television.

Like last year, the show will air on Rogers’ Citytv network in Canada. This means that those interested in tuning in will need to do so on the Citytv cable channel, citytv.com or the $4.99 CityTV+ channel on Prime Video.

Here are some of the top nominees:

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

It’s worth noting that Past Lives was written and directed by South Korean-Canadian Celine Song. She’s also up for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, while star Greta Lee is up for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama.

Best Motion Picture — Comedy/Musical

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

It’s worth noting that London, Ontario’s Ryan Gosling is up for Best Performance by a Supporting Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Comedy/Musical for Barbie.

Best Television Series — Drama

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

It’s worth noting that The Last of Us was filmed in Alberta.

Best Television Series — Musical of Comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Hamilton, Ontario’s Martin Short is up for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for Only Murders in the Building, while Vancouver’s Sarah Goldberg co-stars in Barry.

It’s also worth mentioning that the late Toronto musician Robbie Robertson received a posthumous nomination for his score for Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

The full list of nominees can be found here.

Meanwhile, some of the confirmed presenters include media mogul Oprah Winfrey, Florence Pugh (Little Women), Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Will Ferrell (Anchorman), Mississauga, Ontario’s Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and Toronto’s Patrick J. Adams (Suits).

Which movies and shows are you hoping will win? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: Warner Bros.