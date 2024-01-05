Gmail for Android finally gets select-all option

The Gmail for Android app is finally getting a feature it should have had from day one: a select-all option.

The feature has been a work in progress for a while, with Android Police spotting evidence for it back in September. However, it’s now rolling out widely, per reports from Reddit and Android Police.

According to the publication, Gmail app ‘versions 2023.11.12.586837719’ and ‘2023.11.26.58659193’0 have the select-all option. Gmail on my Pixel 8 Pro is on the latter version and has the select-all feature as well. Select-all shows up when you select an email, either by tapping the sender’s picture or by long-pressing on an email. You can then tap select-all to, well, select all the emails.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Google app without a weird quirk. As pointed out by Android Police, select-all only selects all the emails on a page, which is 50 by default. However, you can workaround this by scrolling past the 50th email before tapping select-all, which should select more than 50 emails.

While it’s pretty ridiculous that Gmail’s Android app is only now getting a feature as basic as select-all, at least it’s happening. Finally.

Source: Reddit, Android Police