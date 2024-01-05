Christopher Nolan gets roasted by Peloton instructor during fitness class

Famed director Christopher Nolan isn’t impervious to criticism.

While accepting an award for ‘Best Director’ during the New York Film Critics Circle, Nolan reflected on a time a Peloton instructor inadvertently criticized his film while he was taking a class.

“I was on my Peloton doing a high-interval workout. I’m dying,” Nolan recalled during his speech. “The instructor started talking about one of my films and said, ‘Has anyone else seen this? Because that’s a couple hours of my life I’ll never get back again.’”

Later, it was revealed that the film in question was Nolan’s Tenet, which was released in 2020. The film, starring Robert Pattinson and John David Washington, debuted during the summer of the COVID-19 pandemic. Objectively, it was met with mixed responses, with some calling it brilliant and cerebral, while others believed it was confusing and obtuse. Tenet also became a focal point for Nolan’s sometimes questionable audio mixing.

Of course, the Peloton instructor, who was later discovered to be Jenn Sherman, had no idea that Nolan was in attendance that day. Sherman’s criticism of Tenet was as intense as her fitness workouts. “Did anyone see this besides me?” Sherman asked during the fitness class. “Because I need a manual. Someone’s got to explain this.” Later, Sherman said, “Yeah, I’m not kidding. What the f*** was going on in what movie?”

They found the Peloton instructor and she’s brutal pic.twitter.com/i79Css1NLG https://t.co/dRcYUakC3C — Jacob Oller (@JacobOller) January 4, 2024

In fairness, Nolan doesn’t have too much to be upset about. Despite the lukewarm reception, Tenet went on to be nominated for ‘Best Production Design’ and won ‘Best Visual Effects’ at the Academy Awards. Last year, Nolan debuted Oppenheimer, the second-biggest film of 2023. It also brought in $925 USD million (roughly $1.3 million CAD) at the global box office, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film of the year.

If you’d like to check out Tenet for yourself, it’s available on PVOD.

Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery

Source: Hollywood Reporter