ChatGPT could soon replace your Android smartphone’s virtual assistant

OpenAI could be working on a virtual assistant powered by ChatGPT, and it might soon come to an Android device near you.

The information was first shared by Android expert Mishaal Rahman, who did an APK teardown of ‘ChatGPT v1.2023.352,’ via AndroidAuthority. Rahmaan found a new activity named “com.openai.voice.assistant.AssistantActivity.” When enabled, the activity triggered a ChatGPT overlay with an animation similar to the voice chat mode in the app. The overlay did not take up the entire screen, just like Google Assistant.

The feature is still in development and currently doesn’t work correctly. If and when available, it would allow you to invoke ChatGPT assistant by long-pressing the power button instead of the likes of Google Assistant or Bixby.

The report also suggests that users will be able to set ChatGPT as the default virtual assistant, though they won’t be able to trigger it with a voice command like “Hey Google.”

Google's Assistant with Bard could launch any day now, but OpenAI isn't going to sit idly by. The latest version of the ChatGPT app hints that you'll be able to set it as Android's default assistant, making it much easier to launch. Full details here: https://t.co/EhQwojUo7Q — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) January 4, 2024

It’s currently unclear if and when the assistant will make its way to Android devices. In the meantime, rumours suggest that the likes of Bixby and Siri are set to be supercharged with generative AI.

Bixby will reportedly be able to hold more natural conversations, with speech-to-text functionality boosted by generative AI. Apple, on the other hand, indicated that it was investing millions per day in generative AI and that the company had a large language model (LLM) that was more powerful than ChatGPT, which could help power a supercharged Siri.

Source: Android Authority