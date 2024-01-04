Roku unveils new Pro series with Smart Picture technology

Roku is looking to add three new high-end TV options to its lineup later this year.

The press release announcing the new TVs is available on Roku’s U.S. website, but it seems to be missing from its Canadian website.

The three new Pro series models, which will be available in 55, 65 and 75-inch sizes, will launch in the U.S. in spring this year. MobileSyrup has reached out to Roku to confirm Canadian availability.

Our lineup of Roku-branded TVs just got even better. Introducing Roku Pro Series TVs. 📺https://t.co/aMZUv9Vu4p — Roku (@Roku) January 3, 2024

All three new TVs will offer a 4K QLED display with mini-LED and local dimming zones, alongside a modern design similar to Samsung’s The Frame TVs that sit flush against the wall.

The press release indicates that the Pro series will also feature a new technology called Roku Smart Picture, which uses artificial intelligence and data from other streaming services to automatically adjust the picture quality based on the content being watched. Roku says that this will provide an optimized viewing experience for its customers and eliminates the need to tweak settings for different types of content manually.

The new series of devices will retail for under $1,500 USD (roughly $2,000 CAD). Find more information here.

Image credit: Roku

Source: Roku