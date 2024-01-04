ROG Phone 8 Pro leak reveals a Dot Matrix rear LED display

Asus’s upcoming gaming ROG Phone 8 series is expected to be released sometime this year, with some tipping the device to debut at CES 2024.

The ROG Phone 8 will reportedly sport a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a 6.78-inch display with a whopping 2,500 nits of peak brightness.

Now, a new leak by MySmartPrice gives us an idea of what the ROG Phone 8 Pro will look like. Instead of the usual RGB ROG logo or the customizable LED screen that we’ve seen on previous ROG phones, the ROG Phone 8 Pro will sport a customizable dot matrix-style LED display that can show different colours and patterns. This is a throwback to some of Asus’ older gaming devices, such as the ROG Phone 6 and the Zephyrus laptops.

The ROG Phone 8 Pro, other than the dot matrix-style LED, looks almost the same as the ROG Phone 8. Both phones have a sleek and angular design, with thin bezels around the flat display, a punch-hole selfie camera, and a triple rear camera setup.

The Phone 8 Pro will also reportedly offer up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM alongside 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage and up to 5,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

The Asus ROG Phone 8 and the ROG Phone 8 Pro are expected to be among the best gaming phones of 2024, and we’ll likely learn more about them at CES.

Image credit: MySmartPrice

Source: MySmartPrice