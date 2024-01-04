Netflix launches Money Heist: Ultimate Choice mobile game

Netflix has launched a new game based on its popular Money Heist original series.

Coinciding with the recent release of Money Heist spin-off Berlin, Money Heist: Ultimate Choice lets players join the crew behind the gig that started it all: La Perla de Barcelona.

In the game, you can pick from one of multiple characters as you carry out the heist by making dialogue choices, completing minigames like keypad hacking and more.

All Netflix subscribers can play Money Heist: Ultimate Choice at no additional cost on Android and iOS.

Money Heist: Ultimate Choice is one of several games based on Netflix original titles, joining the likes of The Queen’s Gambit Chess, Too Hot to Handle: Love is a Game and Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales. Altogether, there are over 80 games on Netflix, including Spiritfarer, Immortality, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals and the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy.

The company says more than 90 additional titles are in the works for its Netflix Games platform, including Hades, Katana Zero, Monument Valley, The Rise of the Golden Idol and an untitled game set in the universe of Squid Game.

