Canadian gem Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy free on Epic Games Store

One of the best — and most underappreciated — games of 2021 is currently free on the Epic Games Store.

Until January 11th, you can snag Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy at no cost. The superhero game was developed by Eidos Montreal, the Canadian developer behind the likes of Deus Ex: Human Revolution, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

While critical reception was largely positive, though, GOTG unfortunately didn’t live up to publisher Square Enix’s sales expectations. Before launch, anticipation for the game was rather muted due to Square Enix’s poorly received Marvel’s Avengers game and audiences having grown accustomed to James Gunn’s live-action Guardians.

Those who did play Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, though, discovered a wonderful romp that offered a surprisingly deep and emotional narrative with some engaging Mass Effect-style combat. Later that year, the title would even go on to win Best Narrative at The Game Awards and Game of the Year at the Canadian Game Awards. On top of that, Eidos Montreal won significant praise from gamers with disabilities for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy‘s wide variety of accessibility features.

TL;DR: this is an excellent — and often-overlooked — gem, and it’s a no-brainer to pick up since it’s free on Epic Games Store.

Image credit: Edios Montreal