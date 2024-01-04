fbpx
Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon hits Apple TV+ next week

The film opened in theatres on October 20th

Bradly Shankar
Jan 4, 202412:30 PM EST 0 comments
Killers of the Flower Moon Gladstone, De Niro and DiCaprio

Killers of the Flower Moon will begin streaming on Apple TV+ globally on January 12th.

The latest Martin Scorsese film opened in theatres on October 20th and hit premium video-on-demand platforms like iTunes in December. However, the crime drama was always destined for an Apple TV+ release as it was co-produced by Apple Studios.

Based on David Grann’s 2017 non-fiction book of the same name, Killers of the Flower Moon explores the string of murders in the Osage community in 1920s Oklahoma. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio (The Revenant), Robert De Niro (Raging Bull) and Lily Gladstone (Billions).

With a reported budget of $200 million USD (about $267 million CAD), Killers of the Flower Moon is one of the most expensive Apple Studios productions to date. So far, the film has garnered significant praise, including numerous awards, and it’s expected to receive numerous Academy Award nominations later this year.

That said, reception from the Indigenous community has been more divided. While Scorsese worked with Osage consultants, the film has still been criticized for its depiction of these people, as well as focusing on DiCaprio’s character.

Image credit: Apple

