fbpx
Resources

Here’s how to watch Solo Leveling in Canada

Solo Leveling hits Canada on January 6th

Dean Daley
Jan 4, 20248:00 AM EST 0 comments

Announced in 2023, Solo Leveling releases on January 6th, 2024, exclusively on Crunchyroll in Canada.

Solo Leveling is based on a South Korean web novel written by Chugong. The plot is focused on a world where hunters (humans with supernatural abilities) battle against monsters to protect the world from annihilation.

In Canada, Crunchyroll offers three subscription tiers: ‘Fan,’ ‘Mega Fan one-month subscription’ and ‘Mega Fan 12-month subscription’ for $9.99, $12.49 and $124.99, respectively. Crunchyroll also offers a 14-day free trial with unlimited anime, no ads and new episodes as early as one hour after release in Japan.

Crunchyroll is available on iOSAndroidPlayStationXboxNintendo SwitchAndroid TVApple TVGoogle TVRokuAmazon FireTV and more.

Image Credit: Crunchyroll 

Related Articles

Resources

Making sense of Canadian carriers’ data speed caps and throttling

Resources

New on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and cloud in early January 2024

Resources

New on Mubi Canada: January 2024

Resources

Streaming in Canada on Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Dec. 25-31]

Comments