Carrier Boxing Week deals are ending now or very soon

Several Boxing Week carrier deals are gone, and more are leaving on January 8th. Below is a brief overview of which deals are gone and which are going soon.

Keep an eye on this post as we’ll continue adding wireless providers as they reveal end dates for their holiday deals.

Koodo

The Telus flanker brand previously warned that some of its deals would go away after January 3rd, and this morning, those deals vanished from Koodo’s website. So long $40/75GB 5G and $34/50GB 4G. Instead, Koodo has the following options:

$34/30GB 4G

$40/60GB 4G

$50/75GB 5G

Notably, Koodo’s $35/mo talk and text plan still has a promotional $240 bill credit (roughly $10/mo discount over 24 months), but it’s not clear how long it will stick around.

View Koodo’s plans here.

Virgin Plus

Bell’s Virgin Plus also saw several plans vanish on January 3rd, but it also has some lingering offers set to leave on the 8th. Here’s what Virgin has now:

$50/60GB 5G unlimited

$40/60GB 4G

$34/30GB 4G (ends January 8th)

Check out Virgin’s plans here.

Fido

The Rogers flanker brand now lists its two remaining Boxing Week offers as ending on January 8th. Notably, the provider’s $45/60GB plan has already lost the $5/mo credit that made it $40/mo. $34/30GB is also leaving on the 8th. Fido doesn’t offer 5G plans.

Learn more here.

Public Mobile

Telus’ Public Mobile has extended all of its Boxing Week deals until January 8th. That includes great deals like $29/30GB 4G, $34/50GB 5G, $40/75GB 5G and more.

Check out Public’s plans here.

Chatr

Chatr will end its 66GB/mo bonus data offer on January 8th. The bonus data is available on 4G $40/mo+ plans with auto-pay. Learn more here.

More to come…