X introduces a more affordable tier for ‘Verified Organizations’

Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) is making changes to its verification tiers for organizations.

As announced by the @verified account, verified organizations now have a ‘Basic’ tier, which costs significantly less than the ‘Full Access’ tier. For reference, the Full Access tier costs $1,000 per month, while the Basic tier costs $280 per month.

Our new Verified Organizations Basic tier is now available for $200/month or $2000/year! Designed for smaller businesses, subscribers receive ad credits & priority support to enable faster growth on X Subscribe via https://t.co/tavd2Beuhx — Verified (@verified) January 2, 2024

The Basic tier gives organizations all the perks of the Full Access tier, including the Gold verified badge, except for Affiliations and a 2x boost. “Designed for smaller businesses, subscribers receive ad credits & priority support to enable faster growth on X,” wrote the @verified account.

The new pricing option may be seen as a sign that X is struggling to attract enough businesses to its Verified Organizations feature and that it is trying to make it more accessible and appealing to smaller businesses.

Source: @verified