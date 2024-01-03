Samsung unveils new Odyssey G6, G8 and G9 gaming monitors

Samsung’s popular Odyssey lineup of gaming monitors is expanding just in time for CES 2024.

The lineup includes the Odyssey OLED G9, the Odyssey OLED G8, and the Odyssey OLED G6, all catered towards gamers.

The Odyssey OLED G9 is a curved 49-inch ultra-wide gaming monitor with a DQHD (5,120 x 1,440) resolution and a 32:9 aspect ratio. The Odyssey OLED G8, on the other hand, is a flat 32-inch OLED gaming monitor with a 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. Both monitors feature a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms GTG response time.

The Odyssey OLED G6 is the smallest of the bunch, with a 27-inch QHD (2,560 x 1,440) display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, and a whopping 360Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms GTG response time.

All three new monitors feature OLED Glare-Free tech that minimizes light reflections, allowing users to play games with consistent brightness in any lighting environment, paired with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for smooth HDR gaming.

Connectivity-wise, all three monitors feature two HDMI 2.1 ports, a USB hub, and a DisplayPort 1.4, alongside VESA mount compatibility and a height-adjustable stand (HAS) with tilt, swivel and pivot controls for the Odyssey OLED G8, and the Odyssey OLED G6.

The Odyssey G9 and Odyssey G8 also feature a new Multi Control feature, allowing users seamless device connectivity, enabling the transfer of images and text between other Samsung devices, including their Galaxy Book, tablet or phone.

Canadian pricing for the new models is currently unknown. Read more about the new monitors here.

Image credit: Samsung

Source: Samsung